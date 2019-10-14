APR Coin (APR) Price Up 40.2% This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $31,824.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 94.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001244 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000316 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 9,510,491 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

