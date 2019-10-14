Apollon (XAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.00

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 58% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $50,562.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000536 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

