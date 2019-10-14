Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $45.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan purchased 11,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $347,577.29. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,699 shares in the company, valued at $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,807. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,085,000 after purchasing an additional 781,085 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 335,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 996,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,667. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $33.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

