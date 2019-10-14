Ankr Market Cap Achieves $9.28 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $3.45 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bithumb, KuCoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00044209 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.06099845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bgogo, BitMax, Coinsuper, Coinone, Coinall, IDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bittrex, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, ABCC and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

