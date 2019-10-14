ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $516,963.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,462 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $865.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

