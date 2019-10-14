Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $290.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $297.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $359,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at $938,952.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.02. 18,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,160. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

