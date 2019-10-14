Analysts Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Federated Investors posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FII. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

FII traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 406,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,027. Federated Investors has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

