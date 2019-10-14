Analysts Anticipate CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $4.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $17.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,373 shares of company stock valued at $14,593,530. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

