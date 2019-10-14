Analysts Anticipate Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.60. Archer Daniels Midland reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

ADM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.33. 53,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,965. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $49.77.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.