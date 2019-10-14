Amyris’ (AMRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Amyris stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 554,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $67,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

