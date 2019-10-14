Amyris’ (AMRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Amyris stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 554,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.13.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.
