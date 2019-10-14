AmonD Price Tops $0.0035 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $48,553.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco, OKEx Korea, BitMart and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00217935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.01038945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,070,043 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.