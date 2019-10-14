American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AMRB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $80.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.21. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 18.30%. Analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $6,883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

