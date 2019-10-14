America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.53

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.53 and traded as low as $15.18. America Movil SAB de CV shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.