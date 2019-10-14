ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 117.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at $21,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 31.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 115,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 889.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 63.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 6,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. ALLETE had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.