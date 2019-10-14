ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 30th total of 799,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 210,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,748. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other ALLETE news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.