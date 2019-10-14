Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 30th total of 16,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,301.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,654,624 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 237,799 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 222,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 250,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. Analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

