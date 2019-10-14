Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,613. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

