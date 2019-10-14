Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.07 ($157.05).

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €118.30 ($137.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €121.66.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.