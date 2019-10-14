AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 58.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. 120,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

