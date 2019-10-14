AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $70.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $351,213.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,693.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $724,493.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,415. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 49.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.25 million. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.