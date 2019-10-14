AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of AEGON stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.20. 968,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. AEGON has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the first quarter valued at $868,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 95.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AEGON by 31.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

