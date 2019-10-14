Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Adyen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Adyen stock traded up $11.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $714.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $695.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.78. Adyen has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $828.00.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

