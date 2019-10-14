Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €703.63 ($818.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €725.00 ($843.02) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Adyen Company Profile

