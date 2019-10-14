Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body’s immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company’s products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Advaxis stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.31. 6,713,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

