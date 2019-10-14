Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 56,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after buying an additional 358,324 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,051,000 after buying an additional 634,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,910,000 after buying an additional 1,512,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 228.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,540,000 after buying an additional 973,543 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.09 and a 1-year high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

