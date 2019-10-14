ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 306,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

