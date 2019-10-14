ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN continues to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communication service providers scale their network capabilities. It is poised to benefit from growing customer engagements across its portfolio of software-defined access, 10G solutions and G.fast products. A comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services offers compelling revenue-generating opportunities. However, high technological obsolescence of its products increases operating costs with continuous R&D investments, limiting its growth potential. In addition, simmering Sino-U.S. tensions related to trade restrictions imposed on the sale of communication equipment to Chinese firms have dented the industry's credibility, and have led to a loss of business for the company.”

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,685. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.95 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 29.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 57.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.