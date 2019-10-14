ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.95 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,383,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 17.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,265,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 57.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 248,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

