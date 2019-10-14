ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.75

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.75 and traded as low as $27.76. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 1,082 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

