Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th.

ADMS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.90. 450,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,648. The company has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.60. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 550,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

