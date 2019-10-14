Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,323. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 29.51% and a negative net margin of 318.84%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam M. Veness sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $37,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,124 shares in the company, valued at $728,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,228 shares of company stock worth $1,138,448. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

