Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Set at $40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) received a $40.00 target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

ACHC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 266,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 58.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

