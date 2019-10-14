Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABEO. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 179,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,771. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $110.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $196,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

