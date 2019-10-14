Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $90.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,759. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

