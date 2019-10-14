33,688 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 200.4% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 26.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

TK stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,891. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

