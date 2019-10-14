278,357 Shares in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 278,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of National Vision as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. 173,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,332. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

