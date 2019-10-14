227,931 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

NYSE FND traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. 246,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,593. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 13,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $658,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,154,126 shares of company stock worth $181,095,470. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

