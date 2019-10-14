21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,355,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 363,927 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $7.22.

VNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $808.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $470,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 129.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.