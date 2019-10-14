18,317 Shares in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,080. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

