$163.93 Million in Sales Expected for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will announce $163.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zagg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.10 million and the lowest is $143.75 million. Zagg reported sales of $141.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year sales of $578.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.93 million to $620.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.17 million, with estimates ranging from $571.26 million to $711.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZAGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ZAGG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,279. Zagg has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 470.5% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 904,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 746,268 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zagg in the second quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zagg by 26.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 205,173 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 180,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zagg by 100.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

