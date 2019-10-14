10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $60.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 10x Genomics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE TXG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.26. 83,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,695. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $63.38.

In related news, Director Bryan E. Roberts bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Also, Director Bryan E. Roberts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 517,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,711,800.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

