$0.68 EPS Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.69. Paychex reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,665. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,899,000 after buying an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after buying an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,917,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 511,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,006. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

