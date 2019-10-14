$0.39 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 531,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,332,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 164,389 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 79.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

