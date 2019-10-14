$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TiVo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. TiVo also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TiVo will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TiVo.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.48 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 52.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TiVo by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TiVo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 238,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of TiVo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TiVo by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIVO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 529,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,750. The company has a market capitalization of $983.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. TiVo has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

