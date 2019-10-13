Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $187.27

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.27 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 43861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a current ratio of 11.04. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.60.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

