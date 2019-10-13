Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 11,182,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,033,488. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $235,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 631,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,681.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 28,943 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $167,579.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $91,389.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,923 shares of company stock worth $1,798,033 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

