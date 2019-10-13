Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Down 23.3% in September

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,830,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 30th total of 109,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zynga from $6.60 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. Zynga has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 148,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $889,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $94,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,923 shares of company stock worth $1,798,033 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,172.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 592.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 943.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,204,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,160 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

