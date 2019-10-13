Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to “Hold”

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. It steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the United States and Canadian reinsurance markets, expansion of its international footprint and diversified earnings stream are key positives. Significant value embedded in the in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings while product-line expansion diversifies risk. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. Adjusted operating income is expected to grow in the range of 5-8% and operating ROE is expected to rise between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement, increasing expenses and low interest rate are concerns.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

NYSE RGA opened at $154.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.66. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average of $152.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total transaction of $677,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,105.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,243. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 158.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,372.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

