Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of LIVX opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,999 shares of company stock valued at $200,354. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

