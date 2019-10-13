Zacks Investment Research Upgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to “Buy”

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $512.77 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,157. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in International Money Express by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

